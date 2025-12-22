Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Run and errors an embarrassment to Albion with boss let down

There are many, many reasons and factors behind such a torrid run on the club's travels - you could fill our Monday newspaper and all of our webpages with them.

Beleaguered boss Ryan Mason, to his credit, has repeated time and again he is not in the market for excuses and always owns up and takes responsibility for the failings.

He knows it rests with him. He carries the can as head coach and the axe will fall on his head whenever the decision comes from owners Bilkul.

For some Baggies fans that time should have already come. Albion under Mason may deliver respectable enough results at The Hawthorns, but the desperate away sequence could very easily be a sacking offence.

Bilkul - Shilen Patel, Andrew Nestor and co. - are showing patience.

Mason is also showing patience with a group of players who continue to let him down with some incredibly abject decision-making on the pitch.

Ryan Mason looks on aghast at a decision from referee Ruebyn Ricardo. He has plenty to be angry and frustrated about. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The 34-year-old, in his first season as a permanent senior head coach, is not exonerated from blame. He has made decisions people do not agree with, be it selection personnel, substitutes or a delay or lack of them, style and tempo or general in-game management.