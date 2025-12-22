Bucks have to be flexible to get job done

Adan George scored twice, rewarding manager Kevin Wilkin’s faith in selecting him to partner Matty Stenson, as the Bucks boss deviated from a tried-and-trusted 4-3-3 system.

A goal in each half secured a second successive away win, and Wilkin was cautiously positive about extending an unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions.

“Yes, it's a good result for us at the end of the day, and one we've had to fight hard for, and we're delighted that we keep this little run going," said Wilkin.

Buxton took their time but eventually responded to George’s fourth-minute opener, and the Derbyshire side showed tenacity and endeavour, but without genuinely opening the visitors’ defence.

“I think they grew in stature through the game. It's a terrific start for us. A great move, a great finish,” added Wilkin.

"Obviously, trying two central strikers there, building on what we did last week, we just felt that there was a period there where they were getting out too easily; as hard as we were trying to press them, they still found ways through our press and got higher up the field with solid possession.

"Josh (Gracey) hasn't had to make so many saves, but there are moments there that we wouldn't be comfortable with. We obviously reverted back at half-time, and Adan's come up with the goals and will get the headlines, but there's a whole lot of effort behind that and quality behind that allows us to take the three points.”



