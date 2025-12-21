Wolves striker attracting interest ahead of potential January move
Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, the Express & Star understands.
By Liam Keen
Published
West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing the striker this January, as Wolves continue to struggle at the bottom of the Premier League.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side are also embroiled in a relegation battle and have enquired about a permanent transfer this winter, as talks continue over them allowing Niclas Fullkrug to join AC Milan on loan.