Wolves 1877 Trust calls for unified fan base in search for change

Shi stepped down from his role as executive chairman on Friday night and was replaced by interim Nathan Shi, as owners Fosun decide on a permanent successor.

Wolves fans - and a group of organised supporters' groups - continued to protest against the owners during the defeat to Brentford at the weekend.

The Trust recently issued a 'manifesto for change' to the club and they are continuing to apply pressure on areas they want to see change.

Their latest statement read: "A dedicated football club CEO has been one of the Trust’s key demands and we are pleased that fan pressure has delivered this result. We welcome Nathan Shi to the Wolverhampton Wanderers and wish him every success.

"But let’s be clear – this is a single step on the journey to having a properly managed club.

"Our Manifesto for Change sets out 23 clear action points, and we now need to see meaningful change in the strategic direction of Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club. As a reminder, we are talking about everything from a strategy for the stadium to ambitions for Wolves Women – and lots in between.

"Working collectively with the Wolves Fan Alliance supporters have once again demonstrated, just as we did during the ticket price campaign, that a unified fan base can apply real and effective pressure on the owners of our football club, wherever in the world they are based.

"We welcome the commitment to constructive dialogue with both the Trust and the fan groups collectively. We will put forward our agenda for meaningful change, and we remain committed to working within the fan alliance to continue applying pressure through all available channels – public and private.

"Our members will continue to be kept fully informed as developments unfold. In the meantime, we encourage all Wolves fans to join the Trust and help strengthen the voice of supporters."