Telford Tigers beaten comfortably at Sheffield Steeldogs

The hosts took the lead within 34 seconds through Bair Gendunov, before Jonathan Kirk was given a two-minute penalty for delaying the game and Tigers took advantage.

Scott McKenzie struck to level for the visitors but it lasted for just over a minute before Sheffield hit back through Joe Lynch.

Gendunov finished two more times before the end of the first period to give Sheffield a commanding 4-1 lead.

The hosts scored again early in the second period through Kyle Watson, followed by Joones Larinmaa just seconds later to make it 6-1.

Tigers were hit by a penalty before Larinmaa scored a power play goal, moments before Eric Henderson hit back for Telford.

Watson scored again, before Taylor Stanton scored Telford's third.

The third period saw more penalties for both sides but the scoring was done and Telford were unable to drag themselves back into the game, as they were beaten comfortably on their travels before Christmas.

After Sunday's visit of Solway Sharks, Telford next play after Christmas on December 27 at Solway Sharks before hosting Hull Seahawks the following day on December 28 in their last games of 2025.