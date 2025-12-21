Oh, what fun it is to see the Bucks snatch points away!

​Adan George’s brace, one in each half, secured a second away win of the campaign for Wilkin’s side. The Bucks extended their current good form to an eighth game without defeat in all competitions, six of which have come in the league.

Dylan Allen-Hadley’s absence through injury meant that Wilkin had to make at least one change to his starting eleven from the previous weekend’s rousing FA Trophy victory.

George replaced Allen-Hadley a week ago and scored, as Wilkin successfully experimented by pairing George with Matty Stenson as a striking duo

The Bucks quickly picked up where they left off against Altrincham seven days earlier, and within four minutes, they took the lead.

A rapidly-launched attack, started by Ammar Dyer and continued by Stenson down the Bucks’ left, saw Jamie Meddows streak into space behind right-back Max Bardell.

Meddows’ delivery laid the ball on a plate for George, arriving at pace in the centre, and he turned the ball past Joe Young from the edge of the six-yard box.

The hosts, without their leading scorer Tai Sodje, did enjoy some success in wide areas, particularly on the left, where left-back Sammy Robinson and winger Luke Brennan combined well; however, too often their invitations into the middle were left unopened.

Bucks’ keeper Josh Gracey made one comfortable save to his right as Oli Greaves aimed an effort across him from the right of the box.

His captain, Connor Kirby, then fired a rising snap-shot over the crossbar from 15 yards when the Bucks failed to clear and the ball ran kindly to him.

Robinson, recipient of the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Dyer, flashed a shot wide to Gracey’s left with the outside of his right foot, the ball swinging away from the target and missing by no more than a few feet.

AFC Telford manager Kevin Wilkin celebrates in front of the away fans following the 2-0 victory at Buxton Picture: Kieran Stoddart

Buxton’s increased competitiveness saw Stenson booked, the striker frequently finding two men assigned to him at throw-ins to reduce his effectiveness, and his frustrations simmered once too often.

Ahead at the break, the Bucks knew they had a solid 45 minutes of work to come, with their single-goal advantage a precarious one.

Buxton had impetus, and Oliver Cawthorne nudged John Johnston off the ball on the right flank to concede a dangerous free-kick, early in the half.

Keziah Martin’s far-post delivery was half-cleared but switched back to him, and he spun away from Meddows to cross low.

Tate Campbell met the ball and turned it towards Gracey’s right, but a Bucks block directed it back across the face of the goal and just wide to the keeper’s left.

That effort, and Buxton’s eager pursuit of every loose ball, put them in the ascendancy, and Wilkin’s exhortations to his side increased as they dug in, unable to get out of their own half for anything other than a few seconds here and there.

The pressure from Buxton was growing, albeit it didn’t yield many clear scoring chances.

Martin dragged a shot wide from 25 yards when a free-kick on the right was worked back into the middle for Martin to take aim.

The flow of the game was largely towards Gracey’s goal, but in the 76th minute, a poor touch from Brennan a few yards into his half gave possession to Remi Walker.

His drag-back turn and spin to face the Buxton goal gave him the space to advance with the ball and send his former Birmingham City Academy colleague George speeding in behind a flat-footed Buxton rearguard.

George rounded keeper Young to the right of the six-yard box and slid the ball beyond him for the Bucks’ second, a sucker-punch par excellence.

Buxton’s efforts had yielded no reward, and from one of their few opportunities, the away side had seized theirs – how would Buxton react?

To their credit, they didn’t fold, but immediately they looked vulnerable to being picked off for a third Telford goal as they became a little more desperate.

Young denied substitute Charlie Williams from the last attack of the game, the former Telford loanee getting a hand on Williams’ shot across him following a turnover and rapid surge into the Buxton penalty area.

There was no time to take the resulting corner, and a jubilant Telford following enjoyed the moment with their team. They’d waited a long time to see an away victory, and now the Bucks had recorded two, back-to-back.

Now 14th, just a little below halfway, but in a congested midtable, Telford overtook their full-time opponents with this victory and can do the same to Chester on Boxing Day, now just one point and one position below the Cestrians.

AFC Telford United (5-3-2): Gracey, Dyer, Meddows (Armson 86’), Piggott, Cawthorne, Cranston (Williams 90+4’), Fletcher ©, Walker, Leshabela, Stenson (Lawal 88’), George.

Subs: (unused) Fridye-Harper, Ikpakwu, Hilton, Dinanga.

Attendance: 788.