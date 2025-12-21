Non-league round-up: Late draws and a 9-1 battering

The visitors had a good start to the game but were unable to make it count and it was the hosts that capitalised when a cross from the left came out to Jack Morris, who powered the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.

Clitheroe quickly added a second before Shifnal could catch their breath. Josh Green had the ball stolen from him in midfield and it was played to Leon Creech who drove past Andy Wycherley.

The hosts dominated the rest of the half, although Shifnal did have a 39th minute header from Matthew Barnes-Homer chalked offside - a decision that raised some eyebrows.

Shifnal got their act together in the second half and pulled a goal back just after the hour mark when Niall Flint saw his low drive blocked by a defender, but Shaq Whittingham was alert to stab home the loose ball.

The goal rattled the hosts and they found themselves under pressure for long periods. However, they came close to restoring their two-goal advantage in the 76th minute in an incredible goalmouth melee with Shifnal defenders throwing themselves in the way of shots.

Town weathered the storm and then equalised after 79 minutes, when Kyle Bennett’s ball in from the right was headed past Zac Hadi by Whittingham.

Both sides strove for a winner, but in the end they settled for a point each.

In the Midland League Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport played out a 1-1 draw at Dudley Town.

Matthew Funge gave the hosts the lead in the 23rd minute but Alport were awarded a late penalty that Alex Hughes dispatched to earn the visitors a point.

In the Midland League Division One, AFC Bridgnorth drew 2-2 with Coventry Copsewood.

A dominant first half saw Bridgnorth take a 2-0 lead through Mitchell Bradford and Isaac Cooper.

But a scrappy second half allowed Copsewood a route back into the game and they managed to find two goals to deny Bridgnorth a win.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Haughmond were battered 9-1 at home to Sandbach United.

Joseph Bevan scored for the visitors after just eight minutes and switched added a second five minutes later.

Harrison Cunningham followed that up in the 19th minute with Sandbach's third, before Kyle Foley scored their fourth on the stroke of half-time.

Haughmond hardly improved after the break and just three minutes in the second 45 Robbie Hatton scored, before Foley added his second and Sandbach's sixth.

Bevan then took control by notching his hat-trick in the 69th minute, before scoring his fourth six minutes later.

Haughmond had some respite in the 84th minute when Harvey Lewis scored to get them off the mark.

But Bevan scored his fifth and Sandbach's ninth in the 91st minute to round-off the dominant win.

Shawbury United's trip to Wolverhampton Casuals was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, while Market Drayton Town, Allscott Heath and Telford Town did not have fixtures and next play after Christmas.

Telford Town and Allscott Heath face off against each other on Boxing Day.

In the Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town's trip to Chipping Sodbury Town was postponed.