Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brentford after 10th consecutive defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Brentford.
By Liam Keen
Jose Sa
Recalled to the side and with a chance to impress, Sa certainly did not take it, despite a couple good saves. Erratic from start to finish.
Erratic: 4
Ki-Jana Hoever
Hoever was desperately poor in possession throughout the match and was unable to pick simple passes or offer any attacking threat.
Poor: 4
Matt Doherty
Back in the three centre-backs, Doherty was solid enough and did well to win the penalty late in the game.
Solid: 5
Santi Bueno
With his recall, Bueno did not do a lot wrong and it was the team crumbling around him that often caused the problems.
Recalled: 5