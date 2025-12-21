Shropshire Star
Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brentford after 10th consecutive defeat

Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Brentford.

By Liam Keen
Published

Jose Sa

Recalled to the side and with a chance to impress, Sa certainly did not take it, despite a couple good saves. Erratic from start to finish.

Erratic: 4

Ki-Jana Hoever

Hoever was desperately poor in possession throughout the match and was unable to pick simple passes or offer any attacking threat.

Poor: 4

Matt Doherty

Back in the three centre-backs, Doherty was solid enough and did well to win the penalty late in the game.

Solid: 5

Santi Bueno

With his recall, Bueno did not do a lot wrong and it was the team crumbling around him that often caused the problems.

Recalled: 5