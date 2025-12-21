Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brentford after 10th consecutive defeat

Jose Sa

Recalled to the side and with a chance to impress, Sa certainly did not take it, despite a couple good saves. Erratic from start to finish.

Erratic: 4

Ki-Jana Hoever

Hoever was desperately poor in possession throughout the match and was unable to pick simple passes or offer any attacking threat.

Poor: 4

Matt Doherty

Back in the three centre-backs, Doherty was solid enough and did well to win the penalty late in the game.

Solid: 5

Santi Bueno

With his recall, Bueno did not do a lot wrong and it was the team crumbling around him that often caused the problems.

Recalled: 5