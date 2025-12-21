Liam Keen comment: Jeff Shi departure necessary after Wolves mismanagement

For owners Fosun it is a valuable business asset that is depreciating by the day.

Whether you prefer the romanticism of football or the brutal reality of the financial bottom line, something had to change at Wolves.

Considering the mismanagement of the football club, the litany of terrible decisions and the team's plight on the pitch, Jeff Shi had to go.

It is perfectly acceptable that Jeff Shi had the best interests of Wolves at heart, but he had gotten away relatively unscathed with so many poor calls that something had to give.

He was the boss, the man who made the decisions and ultimately the man who led Wolves to this dire situation.

He may have spent almost 10 years at Wolves but his knowledge of football is sub-par and his unwillingness to listen to people experienced in football was his downfall.