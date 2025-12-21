Six Baggies players will see their current contracts expire at the end of the season - and this week manager Ryan Mason has confirmed that conversation have been ongoing regarding the future of those six players.

"It's not my job to necessarily negotiate but it's part of my job to say who I want to stay," Mason told BBC Radio WM.

"There are a few players out of contract and those conversations have happened and will happen, we'll see how the next sort of period pans out.

"I'm sure the squad will look very different next season to what it does now - that's just football."

But how many will get offered new deals?

Josh Maja

Maja's time at Albion has had some big ups and some big downs.

From the two injuries in his first campaign - to that blistering goalscoring form last season where he looked as though he would not stop scoring.

But, although the goals were memorable his injury record is what he might just be remembered for.

He returned recently having been out since the New Year - but despite a goal on his return against Norwich, he hasn't looked like hitting the heights of that spell last season.

Whether it is match sharpness or something else, I don't know. But he doesn't seem the same player at the moment.

Maja on action against Oxford (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Despite his form, of the players Albion have that are out of contract, he would be the one you would think they would want to keep - purely for what he can do.

However, if it remains out of contract, he won't be short of suitors.

Verdict: Maybe

Karlan Grant

Long serving Grant's lengthy deal he signed in the last Premier League campaign is up in the summer.

Grant has divided opinion among some during his time at the club. After relegation he bagged 18 goals.

He racked up plenty of appearances either side of a loan move to Cardiff - and last season was one of Albion's better performers during early parts of the campaign.

He has had his worth for Albion managers, and has recently been praised by Ryan Mason for what he brings to the squad.

And his recent form and the fact he has hit the back of the net recently, does add weight to any argument that they could keep him.

However, it would be unlikely.

Verdict: No deal

Jed Wallace

Signed on a free, the club captain was a regular during his first two seasons at Albion, netting six goals in both campaigns.

Since then his game time has diminished, much of it coming as a substitute.

Jed Wallace in action for Albion at Millwall (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

I think most fans hail the hard work and leadership Wallace has brought to Albion during his time at the club.

But given his limited role and a few issues with injury, it is unlikely he remains beyond this season.

Verdict: No deal

Ousmane Diakite

An interesting one that will cause debate among fans.

Diakite is only just starting to get his first real run of starts in the side - having joined on a free last summer.

He has been restricted to mainly substitute appearances up to now.

Diakite has brought his physical qualities to the Albion side, breaking up play and showing he does have value.

But has he done enough to land a new deal? I think on this one, it depends what happens between now and the end of the season.

Verdict: Maybe

Joe Wildsmith

The Baggies number two had a spell in the side after the departure of Alex Palmer - but a handful of costly errors saw him replaced by Josh Griffiths.

Either side of that he has been the understudy and has been praised in that role.

He has come in as the current number one in the wake of Josh Griffiths being dropped - but has he done enough to earn a new deal? The next few months may determine that, but as it currently stands, the answer is no.

Verdict: No deal

Daryl Dike

This is a whole story in itself. Dike's injury woes, if that is a strong enough word to use, are well documented.

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He has spent more time out than he has fit at Albion - but when he has been fit and firing he has shown just what he can do.

That spell back in 2022 and into 2023 was arguably his best, when he racked up the goals only to be cut down with injury yet again.

There is frustration around Dike and a will for him to return and have a run of games.

But this season, despite getting back onto the bench in recent weeks, it hasn't happened.

The injury woes all point to Dike not being offered a new deal in the summer - and that looks the mostly likely. The only way he could land a possible extension, is if he can break his way in and get on a run.

But that, still now, looks far away.

Verdict: No deal