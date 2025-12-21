"Do we want to be remembered for being cowards?" - Wolves defender speaks passionately on club's struggles

A poor display at Molineux saw Rob Edwards' side lose to Brentford, marking their 10th consecutive Premier League defeat.

Speaking after the game, Doherty spoke passionately about the team not getting relegated with a whimper, calling on players not to try to force a move in the transfer market and ensuring Wolves do not make unwanted history in the manner they go down.

He said: “We’re going to need everyone who’s here now to find the level of where we were last season, because a lot of us are still here from last season, and last season, we got ourselves to a good level of performance to stay in the league, because we were in a tough spot this time last year as well.

"Obviously, this is a lot worse, but we need to find the levels, myself included.

“It’s easier to do that away from home, but you still have half your season at home. We need to do some soul searching and have a look in the mirror and just figure out what we want to be remembered for at the club

“Do we want to be remembered for fighting all the way to the end of season, or do we want to be remembered for being cowards and taking the easy option, maybe trying to leave in January, or not fighting and training, and letting other people take your position? We need to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out how we want to be remembered at the club.”

Wolves are expected to do some business in January but the manner of it will depend on how likely it is for them to stay up, as they currently sit on two points from 17 games.

Doherty insisted that Wolves need help and have to sign players when the transfer window opens.

He added: “It's not hopefully, it has to be. We’ve got no choice, we’re going to need something, whether that’s in the loan market, or whatever.

"People who can see our situation and still want to come and want to help. We’re just going to need something. We’re going to need some fresh energy.

“I’m not saying what positions we need, but we need something. I’m sure the club will be looking, I’m sure they’ll be working behind the scenes, and from what I remember, the club has always been proactive in the market.”