Wolves players and fans come together for emotional Ethan McLeod tribute ahead of Premier League clash

Tributes poured in this week for the former Wolves youngster and the Macclesfield forward, who was travelling back from Bedford Town following the Silkmen's 2-1 win on Tuesday night when he was involved in a crash on the M1.

The footballer's Mercedes is reported to have struck a nearside metal barrier and despite efforts of the emergency services he died at the scene.

McLeod had first joined Wolves aged seven and signed his first professional deal in January 2023.

He went on to have spells with Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge before signing for the National League North side Macclesfield.

Earlier this week, Wolves academy director Jon Hunter-Barrett said: “We’re absolutely devastated as a club and academy with the news of Ethan’s passing.

"He was in our academy programme for a long time, and his brother Conor is on our books now, so we’re incredibly sad for him and his family.

“We’re respecting his family’s privacy at this moment in time, but we’ll support them in any way possible moving forward. We’ll be there for them and Conor, because they’re a massive part of our club.

“Nobody will have a bad word to say about Ethan. He had a warm heart and was incredibly caring and considerate. He was a talented young man, who got on well socially with everyone in the academy, staff and players, because he was such a loving character.

“Ethan was a talented footballer. He had injuries towards the end of his time here, but as a young player he developed early and progressed to representing England at youth level and played up the age groups at Wolves.

“Our thoughts go out to Conor, Ethan’s family and friends, and everyone at Macclesfield FC, because they’ll be devastated with the tragic news too.”

And ahead of Wolves' clash with Brentford on Saturday - players, staff and supporters had the chance to give their own tributes.

Tributes to former Wolves youngster Ethan McLeod

Along with Brentford players they observed a minute silence ahead of the Premier League clash.