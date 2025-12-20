Wolves 0 Brentford 2: Another loss makes it ten defeats on the bounce

A dreadfully dull game saw neither side take control of it, on a day that Wolves fans once again protested against owners Fosun.

A terrible Ladislav Krejci mistake allowed Keane Lewis-Potter to give the visitors a second half lead, and he netted a second after more embarrassing play from Wolves as they struggled to get out of midfield.

Jorgen Strand Larsen missed a late penalty to pour even more misery on a terrible defeat, as Wolves closed out 2025 at Molineux with a whimper.

It also meant they equalled Sheffield United's record 17 game winless run in the Premier League.

Analysis

Rob Edwards made four changes to his injury-hit Wolves side, following their loss to Arsenal last time out.

Jose Sa, Ki-Jana Hoever, Santi Bueno and Fer Lopez all came in, as Sam Johnstone dropped to the bench, Yerson Mosquera served a suspension, Toti Gomes sat out with a hamstring injury and Emmanuel Agbadou is away with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tawanda Chirewa is also away with Zimbabwe for that competition, while Hugo Bueno, Rodrigo Gomes, Marshall Munetsi and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are all injured.

As a result, five academy graduates were named on the bench.

It was an incredibly slow start to the game, with little to discuss from two teams that were not opening up.

In the 18th minute Wolves fans held up signs protesting owners Fosun and the club’s decline, followed by chants of ‘we want Fosun out’, in the wake of club chairman Jeff Shi stepping down from his role.

The same protest, organised by a number of fan groups, took place again in the 77th minute - marking 1877, the year Wolves was founded.

The first bit of nice play saw some one touch football between Hwang Hee-chan, Larsen and Joao Gomes find Lopez on the edge of the box, where he won a foul.

But Andre’s poor free-kick was low and hard straight at a Brentford body.

The biggest chance of the game so far came in the 39th minute when Lewis-Potter had an opening inside the box but his effort was well saved by Sa.

J.Gomes tried to spark the game into life with a lovely forward run, but his final pass for Lopez was lacking.

Neither side could find a breakthrough before half-time.

After the break, Brentford had two early chances to take the lead.

What seemed like an obvious foul on J.Gomes was not given by referee Matthew Donohue and Brentford broke forward, leading to a point blank header for Kevin Schade, that Sa was equal to.

Moments later, Schade then had a shot inside the box that Sa also had to save.

Brentford did take the lead in the 63rd minute and it was totally avoidable from a Wolves perspective.

A hopeful punt into the box should have been easily dealt with, but Krejci completely missed the flight of the ball and it bounced over him, giving Lewis-Potter a tap-in.

Wolves fans responded by going through their repertoire of old songs, from a time when this team were competitive in the Premier League.

Brentford should have doubled their lead when Mikkel Damsgaard was played in, amid some terrible positioning from Sa, but he put it wide.

Wolves had an 88th minute penalty when Matt Doherty was brought down by Caoimhin Kelleher, but Larsen had a poor spot kick saved.

A chorus of boos filled Molineux at full-time as woeful Wolves were beaten again.

Key Moments

GOAL 63 Lewis-Potter capitalises on a mistake to tap Brentford into the lead

GOAL 83 Lewis-Potter grabs his second to wrap up the win

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Hoever (Arokodare, 80), Doherty (Tchatchoua, 89), S.Bueno, Krejci, Wolfe, Andre, J.Gomes, Lopez (Mane, 65), Hwang (Arias, 89), Larsen.

Subs not used: Johnstone, Pond, Olagunju, Rawlings, Gonzalez.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen (Damsgaard, 64), Lewis-Potter, Schade, Thiago.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Henderson, Ajer, Konak, Nunes, Donovan.