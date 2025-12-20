Under fire chairman Jeff Shi - who has come in for increasing pressure from the supporters in recent years and more so in the last few months - departed the club.

The shock news arrived on Friday evening - and at the same time it was confirmed that Nathan Shi, who is part of owners' Fosun Group, has been appointed as the new executive chairman of the club on an interim basis.

That is while the club find a permanent successor.

It has already been confirmed, contrary to some speculation by Wolves fans, that the new chairman is in no way related to the old chairman.

But what do we know about Nathan Shi?

The short answer is not a great deal at the current moment.

Unveiled on Friday, he gave an interview to the Wolves website which included some details of his past and his involvement with the Fosun Group.

He joined the company back in 2016 - so has been a long term employee of the Wolves' owners.

As it mentions in his unveiling interview, Shi has experience in 'the development of Fosun’s core business segments, with a strong track record in project execution, operational management, and resource integration'.

Elsewhere, it is stated that one of his previous roles at Fosun was 'Director of Innovative Real Estate Financing and Special Projects at Club Med Development'.

It is not known where he has any football links in his background - other than the fact Fosun own Wolves.

And it remains to be seen how long Shi is now in post - as Wolves work to find a permanent successor to the departing Jeff.