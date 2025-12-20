Watch as Wolves loanee handed early red card for late tackle as parent club suffer Championship defeat
Tommy Doyle is one Wolves player who is having a half decent season - although it is away from Molineux.
The former Manchester City man left the club on loan in the summer - to join up with newly promoted Birmingham City.
Until the last couple of weeks, Blues have had a decent start to the campaign, although recent results have been a little rocky for Chris Davies' side.
And their latest difficult result came on Saturday - as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 on the road at Sheffield United.
That was, in part, down to the fact they were reduced to ten men after just 18 minutes as the Wolves loanee went flying into a tackle on the half way line.
He fired into the tackle with studs up on Gus Hamer and was almost immediately sent off by the referee.
Doyle now faces a three match ban over the festive period and the red ironically came against a side where he previously had a successful loan spell - prior to his move to Molineux.
Check out the tackle below: