Telford Tigers eyeing strong end to 2025 to make moves in tight table

Tigers are lodged inside a compact mid-table in the NIHL National Division at the midpoint of the ice hockey campaign.

Watkins, who has been busy with the recruitment of the returning Fin Howells and defenceman Krisjanis Fugalis, is aiming for a productive points return with a double-header against Solway Sharks and Hull Seahawks clash.

Telford were unable to build on a flying start to the campaign and suffered a slump in results towards the end of October and into November, which also saw them exit the National Cup.

"We had a great start. Unfortunately I don't think we built on that solid start that we had," Watkins told the Shropshire Star.

"Perhaps it was a little bit of a surprise to some. I thought we have a lot of quality in the dressing room.

"That middle period we had a bit of a slump. We lose Caelan (McPhee), one of our important defenceman, to injury for five weeks. Thankfully, he was back on the ice last weekend which will help us massively."

Canadian McPhee, 26, was one of four imports for this season when the permitted number was raised by one for the 2025/26 campaign.

Latvian Fugalis, 22, has been with Leeds Knights and Hull.

Entering the weekend's action there was seven points between Peterborough Phantoms, in fourth, and Bristol Pitbulls in ninth. Tigers sit seventh as the top eight achieve the play-offs. Watkins' troops have a home clash against Scottish visitors Solway on Sunday (6pm).

Tigers coach Tom Watkins

"I was reasonably pleased with our start," Watkins added. "I would like to have seen us qualify for the semi-final of the cup.

"We were in a really good position after the first four or five games. Unfortunately we couldn't get over the line. That was a bit of a kick in the face for us. I thought that was something we should have achieved this season.

"The middle of the league table at the moment is very close.

"We've really targeted December. It's been a month where we need to pick up more wins. Last month, we played (top two) Swindon and Sheffield a lot.

"This month we're playing teams that are either close with us or below us in the league. We've targeted five, maybe six wins in the month of December. We've got three.

"I'm very pleased with the recruitment we've been able to do in recent weeks. We've improved the team at both levels, first team and second team.

"I think that makes us a more threatening club, a more mobile club. Hopefully, defensively, we're a little bit stronger as well."