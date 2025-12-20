Steve Bull: I'm seeing signs of Wolves' confidence returning

Tolu Arokodare should hopefully take confidence from his goalscoring moment at the weekend, which is an area we are struggling with, and I saw glimpses of that confidence returning in the last game. They are starting to work together.

It will be tough to get us out of this mess, but I can see what Rob Edwards is trying to do.

As a manager it takes time to get your feet under the table, for the players to know what you want, and it takes time.

But the performance was better against Arsenal. We were disjointed in previous games but against the Gunners we played very well as a group.