The Old Gold Pack group, together with other Wolves supporters' groups, came together in the recent clash with Manchester United, boycotting the opening minutes of the game - amid unrest among the fans regarding the club's owners.

That extended to chants inside the ground about chairman Shi - who on Friday made a shock exit from the club to be replaced by Nathan Shi, an employee of owners Fosun.

Despite the move, which has been praised by supporter groups, protests which involve holding up banners saying 'Our Club' at two points of the game - will take place.

A statement from the OGP says that while the departure of Shi is a win, it is not the end - and they have questioned whether Fosun are just 'shuffling the deckchairs', as they call for more answers.

Wolves fans hold up a protest banner reading "Shi Out" during the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester United at Molineux on December 8 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In a statement, they said: "Jeff Shi stepping down is a win - but it's not the end. It proves one thing: our voices matter.

"We welcome Fosun's decision to act and for making this move, but we're not convinced this isn't just shuffling the deck chairs.

"Nathan Shi has been appointed as interim chairman - what does that mean for the immediate future?

"And what's the longer term plan? We deserve and demand clarity.

"Until we get real answers, the pressure continues. The 'Our Club' protests v Brentford goes ahead as planed - 18th and 77th minute, we make ourselves heard again.

"This is our club. We're not going away."