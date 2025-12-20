Shropshire golf star named in US-based squad

McDonald-O’Brien, who is from Nescliffe, is one of eight players named in the women's squad.

The 19 year-old former Morton College student, who honed her skills at Shrewsbury Golf Club, is now continuing her golf journey at Arizona State University while on the England Golf Performance Pathway.

She has been impressing in the States and recorded top five finishes at 2025 Notre Dame Clover Cup and NCAA Gold Canyon Regional, and a third-place finish at PING ASU Invitational.

She also reached the quarter-finals of this year's Women's Amateur Championship and helped GB&I win the 2025 Vagliano Trophy against Europe and England triumph in the 2025 Women's & Men's Home Internationals.

England Golf Performance Manager, Jenny Henderson, said: “With all players currently part of NCAA collegiate programmes, our support model for them is designed to be different from the traditional UK-based approach, with remote coaching forming a significant part of how we work with them throughout the year.

"This allows us to stay closely connected to their performance environment while they continue to benefit from world-class competition and facilities overseas.

“Throughout the summer period, we provide a structured programme of competitive and coaching opportunities, including access to performance-focused training camps, individual performance support, and targeted competitive opportunities to ensure they continue to develop in the highest-quality environments.

"This enables players to seamlessly transition between collegiate and international golf, while remaining fully aligned with our performance standards and expectations.”

