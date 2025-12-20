Real Madrid enter Ruben Neves race with former Wolves captain set for big January transfer window tussle

It is more than two years since the influential and popular Wolves captain bid farewell to Molineux - completely a £47m move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

While some of Europe's top talents were leaving the continent for the Saudi Pro League for reasons such as 'growing the sport' - Neves was open that the reason for him making the move was down to finances.

But in recent weeks it has started to look like his time at the club is coming to an end.

Out of contract in the summer, he has turned down the lure of a new deal and is reportedly keen on a return to Europe.

There have been plenty of links to the Premier League, not to Wolves, but to Newcastle United and more interestingly Manchester United.

Last month it was claimed that due to his contract situation, United may well be able to get Neves for as a little as £20m.

However, reports in the Spanish press have insisted that United's quest of Neves is not going to be that easy - as a new contender enters the fray.

According to Spanish reports - Real Madrid have now entered the race for Neves.

Madrid are keen to strengthen their midfield - and believe Neves is available at a potentially bargain price compared to what he went for a few years ago.

On the flip side, reports claim Al-Hilal are keen to cash in and re-coup some of the money that was outlaid for Neves when he was signed from Wolves.