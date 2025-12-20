Fans had already started protests during their recent clash with Manchester United - with many supporters not taking their seats in a boycott at the start of the game.

The protests seemed to have worked to one extent - with chairman Jeff Shi, who has been the target of much criticism for a sustained period, departing the club on Friday.

But ahead of their clash with Brentford, the said they were pushing ahead with protests as they search for answers from the club's owners.

Prior to the game, supporters' group the Old Gold Pack said in a statement: "Jeff Shi stepping down is a win - but it's not the end. It proves one thing: our voices matter.