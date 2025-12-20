"It doesn't feel like that" - Rob Edwards on Wolves atmosphere ahead of potential record-equalling run

If Wolves fail to win at Molineux against the Bees, they will equal the 17-game Premier League winless run previously set by Sheffield United.

Their current run of nine consecutive league losses is already the worst in Wolves' history, but Edwards is not letting the potential of equalling Sheffield's run get to him.

"I wasn't aware of it, but I'm not surprised by it because it's not great," the head coach said.

"It's not simple we'd go talking about all the time because I have to try to keep the lads believing a little bit and not be too negative around the place.