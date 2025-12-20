Hull 1 West Brom 0: Wasteful Baggies punished and lose again on road

Ryan Mason's struggling side were well on top in the first half against high-flying Hull but spurned two golden chances to make their dominance count.

When it rains it pours for the Baggies on their travels and a cheap penalty given away deep into first half stoppage time for a Nat Phillips handball was costly as Oli McBurnie converted what proved the winner from the spot.

Hull tweaked things at half-time and Mason's side were not able to create the required opportunities in the second half before substitute Alfie Gilchrist was shown a straight red card with 15 minutes left.

A latest away defeat for the beleaguered Baggies makes it eight consecutive reverses away from The Hawthorns - the first time that has occurred since the 2008/09 Premier League season.

You have to go back to 1995/96 under Alan Buckley for the last time that sequence happened in the second tier.

Albion remain 16th in the Championship for now but have played more games than some. Hull climbed two places to fourth and the big buffer to the play-offs is now seven points for Albion.

Around 1,600 travelling Baggies continued their thankless support but there was to be no early Christmas present stopping the rotten rot away from The Hawthorns.

Victory at home to Sheffield United last time out - where Mason's men have some form and can eek out results - may have eased some pressure on the head coach but such a desperate away record is only going to increase the scrutiny on Mason's position after an unhappy return to Hull for the former midfielder.

The Baggies played some of their best stuff under Mason is an eye-catching first half in Hull but, as is the way of the struggler, would rue the opportunities missed and eventually punished.

As of many of the recent defeats a costly individual error in the shape of Phillips' needless handball from a corner ultimately proved the undoing. The errors continue too often.

Gilchrist's dismissal by questionable referee Reubyn Ricardo proved a footnote, more concerning was a first-half injury for Krystian Bielik.

George Campbell in action at Hull. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mikey Johnston was unable to find a way through. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Albion's midfield concerns worsened this week as Jayson Molumby struggled to train with a groin issue from the Sheffield United victory. The Irishman was only fit enough for the bench, with Alex Mowatt (foot) and Toby Collyer (calf) still sidelined.

It forced Mason into a drastic switch, with left-back Callum Styles moved into midfield - where he plays for his national side Hungary - and Charlie Taylor introduced at left-back.

Both sides were a threat from their left flanks in the early moments.

Hull creator-in-chief Ryan Giles - the division's leading assister with eight, one ahead of Mikey Johnston - crossed for McBurnie to flick wide. Defender Charlie Hughes had already headed a corner over.

Mason's men buzzed about and took charge. Styles was bright in the middle third and twice sparked good moves down the left.

The latter move should have led to the opener. The Hungary international, who plays alongside Dominik Szoboszlai in that role for his country, played a quick free-kick into Karlan Grant's path down the left.

Grant burst towards the byline and his low cross was perfect for Isaac Price, who could only blaze over the top while unmarked from five yards out.

Mason turned around with hands on his head in the technical area.

Albion continued to press with Hull on the ropes early on. Price and Grant had other efforts blocked.

It was borderline one-way traffic as another huge Albion chance came and went after half hour. Aune Heggebo turned on halfway and found Price's run forward. The latter checked on the edge of the box and curled in a lovely ball towards the far post, which Grant met on the stretch to turn a volleyed effort wide across goal.

Krystian Bielik limped off before the break. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic had tweaked his shape to partner McBurnie and Kyle Joseph and his troops were overrun in the first period. McBurnie did send a tame header at Joe Wildsmith from close range from a corner shortly before the break as Johnston fired wide down the other end.

There was Albion concern as Bielik limped off late in the half after a late challenge. He tried to play on after treatment on the ankle, but the Pole had to withdraw for Chris Mepham.

The Baggies' wastefulness and inability in the final third brought a feeling of inevitability - and so it proved.

Once again, like in QPR a fortnight ago - the visitors were undone on the stroke of half-time as Giles' corner hit the outstretched hand of stand-in captain Phillips. Referee Ricardo wasted little time in pointing to the spot.

McBurnie stepped up to slot in low down the middle as Wildsmith dived aside.

The pattern of the game continued deep into lengthy stoppages as Price headed wide but the frustrated Baggies trailed again.

Jakirovic looked to rectify his first-half midfield issues as Amir Hadziahmetovic entered for forward Joseph.

The second period was more of a slow burner but Grant hit a low shot at Ivor Pandur for the keeper's first save early on. A wicked Johnston delivery was then diverted away from Price by John Egan.

Much of the second period was a low-key affair as the visitors were stifled with Hull's extra man in midfield. The service and supply lines that were so free in the first half were cut off.

Mason was worried about the cautioned George Campbell at right-back - though home midfielder Matt Crooks trod the same tightrope and was fortunate - and Albion introduced Gilchrist and Josh Maja midway through the half.

Gilchrist's cameo lasted nine minutes before he was shown a straight red card directly in front of the dugout by referee Ricardo after a high challenge on Liam Millar. The whole incident seemed innocuous, blasé and very harsh. The right-back did not have far to trudge off the pitch.

The visitors remained in the game at 1-0 down and Hull were edgy but Albion did not test Pandur or the home backline enough on the way to another defeat.

Hull (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Coyle (c), Hughes, Egan, Giles; Crooks, Slater (Gyarbi, 90); Belloumi (Akintola, 72), Joseph (Hadziahmetovic, 45), Millar (Famewo, 84); McBurnie (Destan, 84)

Subs not used: Phillips, Drameh, Ndala, McCarthy

Albion (4-2-3-1): Wildsmith; Campbell (Gilchrist, 67), Phillips (c), Bielik (Mepham, 45+2), Taylor (Molumby, 81); Diakite, Styles; Johnston (Iling-Junior, 81), Price (Maja, 67), Grant; Heggebo

Subs not used: Griffiths, Bany, Bostock, Dike

Attendance: 21,218 (1,600 Albion fans)

Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo