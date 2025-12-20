Huge Wolves team news as regular misses out and summer signing handed start amid four Rob Edwards changes for Brentford clash

Edwards is still searching for his point at Wolves manager - but will have been buoyed by how his side performed against Arsenal last week.

Despite netting a late equaliser - they were left heartbroken as the leaders struck deep into stoppage time in the second half.

The big question ahead of Saturday's home clash with Brentford is whether he would stick or twist with the side that had played so well in North London seven days earlier.

In short it wasn't going to be possible - with Emmanual Agbadou heading off to AFCON and Yerson Mosquera suspended.

But Edwards has gone for four changes at the back - surprisingly including his goalkeeper.

Santi Bueno comes in at the back - making up what looks like a back three with Ladislav Krejic and Matt Doherty - but behind them Sam Johnstone has been dropped by Edwards.

It comes as a surprise but he has been replaced by Jose Sa in the sticks for a game that Wolves will be targeting - as they look for that maiden victory of the season.

Elsewhere, Fer Lopez has also been handed a surprise start as he comes into the Wolves forward line.

Wolves: Sa, Hoever, Doherty, S Bueno, Krejic, Wolfe, Andre, J Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Larsen

Subs: Johnstone, Arias, Arokodare, Gonzalez, Mane, Tchatchoua, Pond, Rawlings, Olagunju