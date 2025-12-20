"Fosun are really keen to help" - Rob Edwards reacts to Wolves' leadership change

Executive chairman Jeff Shi left the club on Friday evening after almost 10 years in charge, walking away from his role with the club bottom of the Premier League on two points and staring down the barrel at relegation.

Fosun's Nathan Shi has taken over on an interim basis while the club identify and appoint a permanent replacement - although Nathan Shi could also be in the running for that role.

Wolves' loss to Brentford means they remain on two points and winless from 17 games in a dire season so far, but Edwards was hopeful of positive change with the switch at the top.

When asked when he found out about the news, Edwards said: "I was pulled into a meeting yesterday (Friday) afternoon and I was explained the situation and met Nathan.