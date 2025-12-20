Pressure had been increasing on the Wolves chairman in recent weeks - in part owing to Wolves slide on the field.

However, off the field the fan pressure has been ramped up amid protests ahead of the recent clash with Manchester United.

More protests were planned for Saturday's game - while fans were also critical of some of Shi's answers in a recent BBC WM interview, where he said relegation was a 'technical term'.

And pressure has finally become too much as a decision was made on Friday for Shi to step down - and be replaced by Nathan Shi, who is also part of the Fosun group.

Fans were delighted with the news on Friday - and here is some of their reaction.