Wolves v Brentford: Who's out and who's a doubt

Rob Edwards is still searching for his first point, while Wolves are desperate for their first win.

But who could miss out due to injury?

Hugo Bueno - 0% chance

The defender missed out on the trip to Arsenal due to a minor adductor injury.

He was back in training this week ahead of the clash with Brentford, but is not expected to be involved.

Edwards said: "It's too soon for Hugo, he won't be quite right for the weekend. Hopefully next week."

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 0% chance