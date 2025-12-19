Wolves v Brentford preview: A chance that Wolves need to take

Rob Edwards' side were not expected any chance at Arsenal last time out but they so nearly got a deserved point.

The last time we discussed a good away performance - in the slim defeat to Villa - Wolves followed it up with a dire performance against Nottingham Forest and a heavy defeat to Manchester United.

This time, Wolves have to follow-up their display against the Gunners with a home performance that is worthy of the club's first Premier League win this season.

Playing Brentford should be seen as an opportunity, too, and one that Wolves must take.

Former Wolves midfielder Keith Andrews leads the Bees, who have proved many wrong with a steady start to the campaign.

They come into the game after Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final but have some strong players that will cause Wolves problems.