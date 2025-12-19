Shropshire star Bentley leads the way in Telford 10k

A record number of 1,362 runners finished the 41st staging of the event, organised again by Dave Mansbridge on behalf of Telford Athletic Club in Telford Town Park, and it was GB Triathlon squad member Bentley who was celebrating at the finish.

Bentley, who was born and bred in Shropshire, but is now based in Loughborough and races for City of Stoke Athletic Club, won a very close men's race as he came home in a personal best 28 minutes, 53 seconds – just one second ahead of Aron Gebbimarian from Eritrea, while Colchester's Freddy Richardson was a further four seconds adrift in third.

Such was the quality of the men's field that 40 runners ran 30 minutes or quicker, while 85 ran under 31 minutes. To give some idea of the quality, very few local 10k races are won in a time under 32 minutes.

Bentley was always up among the pacesetters as the leading group went through the 5k point in 14.30, and he ran the second half of the race faster than the first.

He has many Shropshire county titles to his name, including winning the Shropshire Schools Cross Country title in 2018. His latest Shropshire title came in 2022 when he won the senior men's cross country title at Attingham Park.

He is now part of the GB Triathlon squad and was 12th in the World Triathlon grand final in Australia last year. He returns to Australia in February to join the GB squad and plans to start his 2026 campaign with his first triathlon in Abu Dhabi in March.

It was the first time a Shropshire athlete had won the men's race since the six-time winner Chris Davies in 2009.

Runners from Bridgnorth Running Club at the finish line

Melissa Courtney-Bryant, from Poole AC, set a personal best as she took the honours in the women's race.

Courtney-Bryant, who is probably better known for her performances for GB on the track at the European and World Championships in recent years, claimed victory in 31.31.

Hannah Irwin came home second in 31.44, while course record holder and three-time winner Samantha Harrison (Mansfield) was third in 31.51.

The race was very well supported by all the local running clubs.

In the men's race, Daniel Connolly from Bridgnorth, but now based in Keswick and running for Salford, was 46th in 30.06, with Broseley's Alex Burrows 72nd in 30.38.

Telford AC's Dan Onyango was the first man home from the host club and won the John Hassall Trophy, finishing 192nd in 33.07.

Peter Hough from Shropshire Shufflers was the second Over 70 in 41.55, while his team-mate Iain Day took a prize home as the first over 80 in 56.47.

Other local finishers were: Adam Bentham (Shrewsbury AC) 31.39, Paul Aston (Shrewsbury AC) 33.09, Tom Walker-Evans (Horsehay), 33.36, Rob Weston, (Shrewsbury AC) 33.45, Jack Agnew (33.59), Tomos Hales (34.15), Jamie Carroll (Shrewsbury AC) 34.18, Ali Hunter (Whitchurch Whippetts) 34.50, Charlie Preece (Telford AC) 34.59, Zac Wasteney (Shrewsbury AC) 35.22, Rob Kerr (Shrewsbury AC) 35.23, Matthew Brown (Shropshire Shufflers) 35.15, Ryan Stokes (Oswestry Olympians) 35.28, Harry Bane (Mercia) 35.29, Oscar Simmons (Oswestry Olympians) 35.32, Richard Price (Shropshire Shufflers) 35.37 and Paul O'Brien (Telford AC) 35.51.

In the women's race, Oswestry Olympians' Alison Lavender came home 15th in 34.08, Beth Rawlinson (Church Stretton) 73rd in 37.59, Hayley Wells, from Cound, 79th in 38.32, and Tysha Oakes (Whitchurch Whippets) 94th in 39.42.

Other finishers were: Sabrina Thomas 41.55, Jemma Radmore (Ludlow Runners) 43.04, Sarah Smeilus (Telford AC) 43.23 - first Telford AC woman home, winning the John Hassall Trophy, Olivia Cherrington (Shrewsbury AC) 43.47, Aimee Woosnam (Shropshire Shufflers) 44.14, Sophie Tatton (Telford AC) 45.04, Shell Grayston (Shropshire Shufflers) 45.32, Mary Ann O'Neill (Wrekin Road Runners) 46.09, Maggie Preece (Telford AC) 46.29, Lucy Pritchard (Broseley Joggers) 46.16, Gabrielle Fanning (Ludlow Running Club) 47.20, Eleanor Crossland (Shrewsbury AC) 47.19, Penelope Benton (Hartshill Runners) 48.33 and Kelly Mackay (Telford Harriers) 49.18.