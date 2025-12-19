Rob Edwards backs 'well respected' Wolves defender to make impact

The experienced defender has now recovered from a knee injury and made his first appearance since Rob Edwards took charge, with a start against Arsenal at the weekend.

That came after Doherty was left out of the squad altogether against Manchester United and Edwards - who knows Doherty well from his previous spell at the club - believes the Irishman will have a big impact both on and off the pitch.

"His voice around the place and the training in the last few days has been good," Edwards said.

"He's reacted really well to the disappointment from the other night (against Manchester United) and the meeting that we had.

"His voice has been great out in training over the last couple of days.

"I know he's going to be key, whether he's on the pitch or not.