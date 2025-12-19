Outgoing Wolves chairman and incoming interim have their say after shock unveiling

He has left the club, but will remain chairman and CEO of Fosun Sports Group, and Fosun employee Nathan Shi has taken over on an interim basis while the club seek a permanent replacement.

Jeff Shi said: “I took the keys to this chair with humility; today, I step aside with a heart full of gratitude. It has been an honour and a privilege to work alongside our leadership team, players, coaches, staff and — above all — our fans. Together we have transformed the Club into a global force, battling at the highest level.

“I would like to thank Fosun and the Board for their trust and to every supporter for making Molineux shine. My seat may change, but my heart will still roar for this Club every single game. I give my full support to the new management team and wish them every success in driving Wolves to even greater heights.”

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi (Getty)

For Nathan Shi, this is the biggest role he has taken on with Fosun as he navigates a tricky period for the struggling Premier League club.

Nathan Shi said: “It is with great pride and honour that I join Wolverhampton Wanderers, a Club with a rich and distinguished history in English football and deep roots in the city of Wolverhampton.

“I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead a Club whose achievements, both on and off the pitch, are founded on collective effort — from our players and coaching staff, to our employees, supporters, the City Council and the wider community. I am grateful for the trust the Board has placed in me.

“At this important and challenging moment, I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to build a stronger future and to help Wolves reach new heights. I believe that together, as one pack, we will move forward with belief, pride, ambition and unity.”