One Wolves statistics that is a good sign for Rob Edwards as Wolves target first Premier League win against Brentford

Rob Edwards' side head into the final game before the Christmas period with just two points from 16 games - and are only one of two sides in the top eight tiers of English football without a win.

They have come close to impressive results in recent weeks - at Aston Villa and Arsenal, but spirited performances still ended in defeat.

Attention is now on this weekend's task - as former Wolves midfielder Keith Andrews brings his Brentford to Molineux.

Can Wolves deliver some early festive cheer? Can they give the fans something to shout about? Can they kick start their season.

Well there is one statistics that does look good.

As bad as Wolves' form overall has been this season both at home and on the road - Brentford's away form has been absolutely rotten.

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal takes on Mateus Mane of Wolves (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

They have picked up just three points from eight away matches all season. That has come in one solitary victory - and seven defeats.

That only away win came away at struggling West Ham back in October.

They sit seven points clear of the drop zone but that is largely down to their home form - that has been pretty impressive.

But on the road it has been rotten - and that is something Wolves really need to take advantage of.

It comes as they head to the West Midlands facing a few fitness issues.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson and striker Igor Thiago - who has scored 11 Premier League goals this season - both started in the draw to Leeds at the weekend but picked up knocks that kept them out of the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.