'Hopefully both can win': The winless non-league side looking to Wolves for inspiration in search for first victory over season

But in fact they are not alone.

Wolves have picked up just two points from their first 16 games of the campaign - and are without a victory.

However, there is one other side who are still waiting to pick up three points this season.

Only two sides in the top eight tiers of English football are without a victory - and the other is Isthmian League North Division side Brantham Athletic.

And the chairman of the non-league outfit, Peter Crowhurst, is taking some reassurance from not being the only side in this position - and has seen similarities between the two sides that suggest they are not far away.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "It does give us some comfort that we're not alone.

"When I look at Wolves' performances and our own, we're remarkably similar. Both clubs seem very close to success but are not quite there yet.

"What Rob Edwards did at Luton in difficult circumstances shows what he's capable of.

"I see the same qualities in our management team - charisma, technical knowledge, and the ability to get the best out of what they have."

The Suffolk side head to Tilbury this weekend while Wolves welcome Brentford in the Premier League - two fixtures that are words away from each other.

But who will get over the line first.

Crowhurst added: "That could become a national bet. I've got to say Brantham, haven't I?

"We'll lay down the gauntlet to Wolves and say we'll win before you do, and hopefully that spurs both clubs on to a win."