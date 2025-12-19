Highly rated West Brom youngster who has been involved in Ryan Mason's first team squad has loan move extended

One of the standout stars coming out of the Albion academy - he was a key part of Albion's first team plans under Ryan Mason in the summer - having made his senior debut for Albion in last season's Carabao Cup.

He has been in first team squads already in the league - but was sent out on loan for the first time last month.

He joined National League side Truro City on a month long loan deal - and has so far turned out four times for the Tinners.

His displays have been earning him plaudits and with that he has seen his loan spell in Cornwall extended.

It will go on for another month and will now run until early January.

Deeming was handed his first professional contract in 2024 - before being rewarded for his progress with an extension in the summer.

And back when he penned that new deal - the highly rated youngster stated that he hopes he can rise to the level of Albion's senior players, in the hope of making an impact.

He said: “I’m over the moon.

Skipper Cole Deeming cracked the crossbar with a fine late free-kick. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"It’s something I’ve been working towards.

“I’ve been here since the age of six, so getting a new deal and the club putting their faith in me and giving me a platform to perform is massive. I’m delighted.

“I really enjoyed being around the first-team squad during pre-season. I was really grateful for the opportunity. It’s been intense but it’s only going to make me a better player.

“Being around the senior lads, you can learn a lot from them. Hopefully I can rise to their level.

“Obviously the manager was a midfielder as well, so that has helped, and I can learn a lot from him too. He’s been really good with me.

“It was a big thing being on the bench in the Championship last weekend. That was massive for me and my family, and a really proud moment.”