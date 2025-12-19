Former Wolves striker on reason for Wolves' Premier League struggles - and one big positive to come out of current situation

Rob Edwards side head into their clash with Brentford on Saturday looking for their first win of the Premier League season at the 17th attempt.

They are staring down the barrel of relegation - and are currently 14 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table.

Former Wolves striker Steven Fletcher has sympathised with the current players - insisting he has been in a position before where results just will not turn

Speaking at the Ladbrokes launch of Ladisfaction', he said: "I’ve been in this kind of position before, where you’re losing week after week, and it’s hard to shake off that mentality of looking at who you’ve got next week and almost dreading it.

"You don’t feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t know how they’re going to shake that this season.

"I find it hard to pinpoint exactly why they’re struggling so much, because you look at them going forward sometimes and you can see there’s something there, but then you look at their results and for some reason they just can’t get over the line."

One area Fletcher believes they have struggled is leadership - having either sold or moved on captains and others in leadership positions.

He added: "I don’t know what it is. For me, it looks like they’ve lost a lot of leaders. Look, that might not be fair of me to say, because there might be boys in there who are great leaders behind closed doors… it’s just a hard one to put your finger on, like I say. It’s a great club, with a great fan base… I’d love nothing more than to see them get out of the position they’re in right now, but it’s looking highly unlikely.

"The good thing they’ve got – if they do go down – is a manager who is great in the Championship… he’s been there and done it, so he’s definitely the right guy to have in the hot seat if that is the situation they’re in next season."