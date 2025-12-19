Exclusive: Wolves chairman Jeff Shi steps down as club set to announce interim replacement

Shi has left the club after nine-and-a-half years and his namesake - who he is not related to - has taken over on a temporary basis.

The new interim boss will work closely with technical director Matt Jackson, head coach Rob Edwards and senior management at the club, while the board begin the process of appointing a new permanent executive chairman.

Nathan Shi joined Fosun in 2016 and has now moved into his biggest role with the company as interim boss at Wolves.

Jeff Shi has stepped down from his role at Wolves, but will remain chairman and CEO of Fosun Sports Group, the subsidiary company of Chinese conglomerate Fosun, who own Wolves.