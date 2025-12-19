Aston Villa set to take a huge 9k following on the road in FA Cup clash against Tottenham
Villa will be roared on by a huge travelling army in their FA Cup clash at Tottenham after their allocation of 9,000 tickets was snapped up within minutes of going on sale to season ticket holders.
The fixture - on Saturday, January 10 - sees Unai Emery's men travel to north London in a reverse of last season's fourth round clash.
Villa took their maximum allocation of 15 per cent of the 62,000-capacity for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will fill the ground's North Stand.
And the entire allocation was sold out before 10am yesterday - less than half an hour after going on sale to season ticket holders.The game is being televised on BBC One, kicking on at 5.45pm.