Aston Villa set to take a huge 9k following on the road in FA Cup clash against Tottenham

The fixture - on Saturday, January 10 - sees Unai Emery's men travel to north London in a reverse of last season's fourth round clash.

Villa took their maximum allocation of 15 per cent of the 62,000-capacity for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will fill the ground's North Stand.

And the entire allocation was sold out before 10am yesterday - less than half an hour after going on sale to season ticket holders.The game is being televised on BBC One, kicking on at 5.45pm.

