Neves departed Wolves for Al-Hilal in 2023 for a £47m fee - and has spent the last two seasons in the Saudi Pro League.

But last month talk of a potential return to the Premier League ramped up - with Manchester United reportedly prepared to make a move.

With Neves out of contract at the end of the season - it was reported that the midfielder would be available for as little as £18m.

The reports of a return to England have continued this week with claims that Neves will not sign a new deal with the Saudi club.

And now a fresh twist has emerged - with claims his former Wolves manager his keen for a reunion.

Ex-Molineux chief Nuno saw the best of Neves who was his captain during their successful days at Wolves - and it is reported that he is keen to bring Neves to West Ham.

According to reports, Nuno has made a request for West Ham's owners to make a move.

However, it has been stated that a move is unlikely with other claims stating both Manchester United and Newcastle have already been in touch with Neves' representatives.