Wolves spent more than £35m on Silva back in 2020 - which at the time was a club record fee.

However, despite netting in a Black Country Derby against West Brom - Silva's time at Wolves was pretty much a disaster.

He scored just five times in 73 appearances - which equates to roughly £7m per goal.

The major flop had a number of spells out on loan at Anderlecht, PSV, Rangers and Las Palmas, with the last one being the most fruitful one.

But in the summer, after summers of speculation is exit away from Wolves on a permanent basis was finally sealed.

He signed for Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £22.8m - signalling an end to his disastrous spell in England.

But rather than having better fortunes in Germany - it appears that Silva could well be on the move again.

Since arriving in the Bundesliga - Silva has scored just once in 15 appearances - and has only been handed starts in three of those games.

Now he could be swiftly on his way out of Germany according to new reports.

It has been claimed that Real Betis are in advanced talks with Dortmund, to take the forward on loan for the rest of the season.