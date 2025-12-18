"We're going to have to suffer" - Wolves boss confident of long-term success despite short-term pain

The head coach has been unable to stop the run of defeats in his five matches in charge so far and has already admitted he is working on improving the basics with his team.

Chairman Jeff Shi recently gave Edwards public backing to be the man to turn Wolves around, even if they were relegated.

When asked what needs to go right in the short-term to ensure he has a future at the club, Edwards said: "We need to see improvement.

"I can't guarantee the results, but I need to see improvement in certain things that I've tried to touch on.

"I need to see real commitment and to do the hard, ugly stuff better.