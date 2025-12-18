Weather disrupting winter league schedule - bowls round-up

Monday’s fixture in the District Invitation league was a victim of the wet weather and puts a question mark over tonight’s scheduled match between unbeaten reigning champions Chirk and a strong Woore side.

But Tuesday’s clash between Adderley and Crewe went ahead on the club’s front green with Crewe climbing to second in the table as a result.

Martin Lloyd beat county team-mate Tom Killen 21-18 to add to two 21-10 cards as Crewe won 7-3 (123-93 on aggregate) to reduce the gap on Chirk to 18 points with a game in hand.

Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League



Time is running out for clubs who want to change things in Shropshire’s oldest veterans bowls league.

The Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League, founded in 1976, is counting down to its AGM on Thursday, February 12, at a venue to be confirmed.

And secretary John Palmer stressed: “Any propositions for rule changes should be emailed to the league secretary (midshropseniorbowls@gmail.com) by December 31 at the latest.”

The officers have already put forward a number of proposals, including boosting competition prize money next season.

But the AGM will be a poignant one for former secretary John Ford who, as the current League President, has decided to step down from that role at the meeting.

“The committee will propose Brian Williams – the former chairman - as his replacement while all other officers have confirmed that they will stand for re-election,” added Palmer.