The mid season window is where you add players who can make a difference - whether it be in a fight for survival or in a tussle for honours.

Back in 2014 - when it came to West Brom, they were hoping that a signing arriving from Spain may just give them a bit more of a spark in attacking areas.

Thievy Bifouma arrived from Espanyol on loan - having had a pretty impressive career to date in Spain.

And when he bagged on his West Brom debut, fans thought he may be the striker to fire them to survival.

He didn't just score on his debut - his first goal for Albion came just 36 seconds after coming on as a half time substitute against Crystal Palace.

His initial impact wasn't to last though. He bagged just once more in a 3-3 draw with Cardiff - and made three starts and three substitute appearances before his loan spell came to an end.

Albion did just about stay up that season with the forward heading back to Spain.

Bifouma in action for Albion against Chelsea

What happened to him after his Albion spell?

An ultimate journeyman

The former French under 21 international went on to very much become a journeyman.

Loan spells in France and Spain came before a permanent move to French side Bastia.

The ex-Albion loanee then had four years in Turkey where he turned out for four different clubs during that period.

He wasn't done there though with plenty more clubs to tick off.

He had stints at two clubs in China - before moving on to Greece where he signed for two more outfits.

Then came a move to the Persian Gulf Pro League - the top division in Iran.

And in the summer he made a move to second placed Persepolis - where he currently plays and is a team mate of former Spurs right back Serge Aurier.