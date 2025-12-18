"I was at a really low point" - Defender on previous Wolves struggles

Wolves signed the defender from Liverpool in 2020 for a fee worth up to £13.5million, but since 2022 he has spent time out on loan at PSV, Stoke and Auxerre.

Hoever only made 10 appearances in all competitions under Bruno Lage in 2021/22 before leaving on his first loan spell, and he stayed with the club in the summer after former boss Vitor Pereira took a shine to him.

Now, after opening up on his second chance at Wolves, Hoever has hinted at being disrespected and treated unfairly previously.

He said: “Just before I left here to go on loan, I was at a really low point. As a player, the best thing you can feel is to be trusted by the people around you, the coach and the club, but before I left, I did feel that I had been let down.

“I’m not saying that I was perfect, or I was a great professional at the time – probably not – but at the end of the day, we are all people. We all deserve some kind of respect in some way, even though my performances weren’t maybe at the top level at the time.

“I just feel like we should all respect each other in some type of way and I didn't feel that at the time. I feel misunderstood in a lot of things. People don’t actually know me and they only see things online. I don’t give them another side of me because I’m not someone who goes out there on Instagram or Twitter or whatever and explains my side of the story.

“I don’t really care about the social media side of things, but the people around me know what actually happened, what didn’t happen, and I feel like the some coaches maybe misunderstood me, because they just look at things they see on the pitch and they don’t look into you as a person.

“They don’t care about you as a person. They just care about the person who you are on the field. But I understand that side of business as well, it’s not a normal day job, but for me, it’s just important that everybody respects each other and it doesn’t matter how you perform or who you are.”