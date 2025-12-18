On the pitch, there were standout performances, and that superb second half display.

But off it was an issue that many supporters have picked up on - and a reoccuring theme that has been commented on a number of times in recent weeks.

And that is the attendance and obvious empty seats inside The Hawthorns.

On Friday, the official attendance was more than 22,000 but to the eye that very much did not look the case.

For a few of weeks at time, a larger number of empty seats have been visible inside The Hawthorns, and it has been picked up on supporters.

But how do the numbers stack up and have attendances dropped at Albion home games this season.

Well, the short answer is, yes they have.