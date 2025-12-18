Fenlon leads the goal charge as Wrockwardine hit form

The Premier Division title-chasers brushed aside lowly Prees United 8-1 with Fenlon bagging a hat-trick.

He was joined on the scoresheet by Thomas Horton, Marc Perry, Lee Rogers, Hordan Bailey and Shane Thomas. Harry Clayton grabbed a late consolation for Prees.

The victory left Wood six points behind table-toppers Church Stretton Town, whose clash at home to Llanymynech was postponed.

Dawley Town are sitting third in the table, 12 points behind Stretton but with three games in hand, following a 4-0 win at home to Gobowen Celtic.

Kaleem Ramzan netted twice with Daniel Beddows and Ross Jones also on target.

Kevin Renshaw, Carl Rogers, William Rogers and Christopher Marenya were on the mark as Shrewsbury Up & Comers beat visiting NC United 4-1.

The only other top flight game to beat the weather saw Telford Town Reserves and Whitchurch Alport 1946 draw 0-0.

Action from Wrockwardine Wood's Salop Leisure League clash with Prees United Picture: Euan Manning

In Division One, Mereside Rangers edged a thrilling clash away to St Martins.

Charlie Warren was the star man for Rangers, claiming a hat-trick as they won 5-4. John Fletcher and Aaron Jones added their other goals.

Second-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development were held to a 3-3 draw by visiting Ercall 1975.

Callum Edwards netted twice for the hosts, as did Owen Rigby for the visitors.

Allscott Heath Reserves are third in the table, level on points with Shrewsbury, after seeing off Ercall Aces 4-0.

Jay Barnett gave the hosts a 1-0 half-time lead with Ian Harkins, Emmanuel Osei and substitute Asa Dean all striking in the second half.

Wrockwardine Wood Development eased to a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Ercall Colts.

Two goals from substitute Liam Josephs and one each from Alexander Hart and Ryley Mcpartland secured the points.

Strikes from Naol Wondimu Keno and Adam Taylor saw Wem Town beat AFC Weston Rhyn 2-1. Andrew Garmston replied.

Shawbury United Development climbed up to fifth place in the standings after beating Ercall Evolution 4-2.

Harvie Warrington scored twice for Shawbury with Dominik Kulak and substitute Tom Hall also finding the net.

Henry Gibbons was the Brown Clee hero as they hit form on the road.

He netted all three goals to secure a 3-0 success at SAHA FC.