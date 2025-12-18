Wolves' season has been going from bad to worse in recent weeks.

Despite promising performances against Aston Villa and Arsenal - Rob Edwards is still waiting for his first point in charge of the club and Wolves have just two points from 16 games.

They are staring down the barrel of relegation - with many having already written them off and consigning them to relegation to the Championship.

But despite the bleak situation - full-back Ki-Jana Hoever has urged the fanbase to not give up on their side.

The former Liverpool defender insists the players cannot just give up.

He said: "Obviously, you’re sad, you don’t want to be there, but this is a hard world, a business world, so you just need to continue, there’s nothing else to do. You cannot give up.

Wolves players after late heartbreak at Arsenal (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

“We still need to keep going and that’s everything we can do. Everybody can say things about us, say that we’re going down, but until it's official, nobody knows what’s going to happen.

“Things could still change, so we’ll just keep going.”

Wolves have a chance to give the Molineux faithful some early pre-Christmas cheer on Saturday as they welcome Brentford.

Hoever's hope is that it can't spark a revival as he makes a rallying call to the supporters.

He added: "You never know, it might be start of a comeback. Don’t give up on us, because we haven't given up. We do things day by day, and it’s very important for us after a game like Arsenal where we basically had a solid performance, that we keep that standard up and take it with us to every game.

“I think that’s the problem we’ve had recently, because we’ve had a good performance and then we drop, and I feel like we’re on a good track for us and we can’t let that happen so quickly anymore.

“But for all the Wolves fans out there, we really hear the support in the games when you guys are behind us, and we also need it.”