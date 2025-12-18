Club award seals a season to remember for Wellington

Dozens of awards were handed out at the annual Presentation Evening, held at The Shropshire Golf Centre.

Cricket Shropshire Chair Adrian Collins told those in attendance: “Cricket is Shropshire is in pretty rude health and that is down to all our partners – the clubs, volunteers, officials, parents, coaches and players in the county. You are our super power.”

The club awards were announced by the board’s Schools & Community Programmes Manager and EDI Officer Sacha Lee and presented by Director of Disability Recreation and EDI Dave White.

Club of the Year – Wellington CC

Sacha said: “This year’s award goes to a club that has truly invested in its future from the ground up.

“Over the winter, Wellington Cricket Club made a deliberate commitment to strengthen its internal coaching structure, appointing Cookie Patel as head coach to lead sessions across their men’s, women’s, and Academy squads.

“The impact has been clear to see, with young players stepping up and making significant contributions to the first XI throughout the season.

“Their success, including a remarkable league and cup double achieved by Dan Vaughan and his young first team, is built on a foundation of teamwork, dedication, and community spirit.

“Wellington embodies what makes grassroots cricket so special - volunteers, coaches, officials, and ground staff all pulling together for a shared goal.

“It’s clear that Wellington Cricket Club is thriving both on and off the pitch. A truly deserving winner of Club of the Year.”

Junior Club of the Year Quatt CC Picture: Kidz In Focus

Junior Club of the Year – Quatt CC

“This year’s award goes to Quatt Cricket Club, a small but determined village club with a big heart and even bigger ambition," said Sacha.

“With a population of just 200 people, Quatt continues to punch well above its weight, running an incredible junior section of nearly 80 children and fielding six junior teams - a remarkable feat for a club of its size.

“Their philosophy is simple but powerful: give juniors plenty of cricket."Many of their young players feature across multiple age groups, gaining experience and confidence week after week.

“This year, their success speaks volumes - four league titles and 19 juniors proudly representing the club in Saturday cricket.

“Quatt now fields four Saturday teams, making them one of only two clubs in the county to do so. Looking ahead, plans are already under way to establish a fifth team, creating even more opportunities for young players to make the step into adult cricket and continue their journey within the club."

Willey CC were Volunteer Grounds Team of the Year Picture: Kidz In Focus

Volunteer Grounds Team of the Year – Willey CC

The Cricket Collective Award was also announced by Sacha, who read out the nomination: “The grounds team at our club has shown remarkable teamwork, care, and resilience this season, pulling together to keep our ground looking beautiful and ready for play.

With Lindsay (Rudd) facing health challenges, it’s been a difficult time.Yet under Lindsay’s guidance, Jonathan Duppa, Martin Ball, Tim Bellett, and Kieron Hatton stepped up brilliantly to ensure everything continued to run smoothly.

“Their support not only kept the ground in top condition but also lifted Lindsay’s spirits, showing what true club spirit and friendship look like. A heartfelt thank you to the whole team for helping when it mattered most.”