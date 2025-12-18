Chapman and Downes bag awards for Shropshire Seniors

The presentations were made by Shropshire Over 50s skipper Carl Ward at the event held at The Shropshire Golf Centre in Muxton, Telford.

The Over 60s Award was presented to Richard Chapman for his outstanding all-round contribution to the Shropshire Seniors.

Carl said: “Richard shows true commitment to the cause. He has worked incredibly hard over the years to ensure the Senior teams have grounds to play on in his role as administrator and fixtures co-ordinator.

“He plays every single game and his availability is fantastic, and also represents the county on national committees.”

The Over 50s award for a season which saw the side have a great run to qualify from their group for the national quarter-finals went to Mark Downes.

Carl said: “Mark has been outstanding for us this season as we finished second in our division to qualify for the last 16 in the country. And he scored 137 not out and nearly won us the game at Durham in the quarter-final.

“Overall he scored 343 runs during the season at an average of 45 – finishing 10th overall in the national averages. He also took nine wickets.

”There will be a new addition to the Shropshire’s Seniors set up in 2026 thanks to the launch of a new Over 70s team.

The move was agreed at the Seniors’ AGM held at Wroxeter CC with the aim of entering the national Over 70s competition.A sub-committee has been set up to sort the details including the selection of a skipper and will report back to chair John Foster in the near future.

The decision was also taken to discontinue the Over 60s second XI after struggles to put out a side three times during the 2025 season.

The meeting also heard that Peter Hayes has been selected to travel to Australia/New Zealand with the England Over 70s side for a series and the World Cup Competition.

Ahead of the 2026 season, all players were urged to spread the word about Seniors Cricket and encourage eligible players to get involved.

They can contact chair John Foster via seniorcricket@cricketshropshire.co.uk

Officers elected at the meeting were:

President: Rupert Lister

Over 50s Captains Carl Ward (1st XI) and Steve Maden (2nd XI)

Over 60s Captain: Loll Woodhall

Fixtures Secretary: Richard Chapman

Treasurer: Rob Peel

Secretary: Maggie Boyden

Press Officer: Dave Ballinger

Acting Chair: John Foster

Awards were presented as follows:

O50s 1st XI – Mark Jones (batting) and Adam Shimmons (bowling)

O50s 2nd XI – Graham Trow (batting) and Matt Jones (bowling)

O60s 1st XI – John Foster (batting) and Keith Higgins (bowling)

O60s 2nd XI – Alan Cowdale (batting) and Dave Tunks (bowling)

Indoor net dates ahead of the 2026 season have been arranged at Shrewsbury School (outdoor sessions will be arranged in the spring). As usual there will be a small charge for the nets.

Over 50 sessions: Saturday 14 March - 2 nets (1-3pm); Saturday 11 April - 2 nets (1-3pm); Monday 13 April - 2 nets (7-9pm); Thursday 16 April - 2 nets (7-9pm).

Over 60/70 sessions: Tuesday 7 April - 2 nets (8-10pm); Friday 10 April - 2 nets (8-9pm); Tuesday 14 April - 2 nets (8-10pm).

