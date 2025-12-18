Brentford facing late fitness tests ahead of Wolves clash

Midfielder Jordan Henderson and striker Igor Thiago - who has scored 11 Premier League goals this season - both started in the draw to Leeds at the weekend but picked up knocks that kept them out of the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Head coach Keith Andrews was coy regarding their inclusion at Molineux on Saturday ahead of late fitness tests.

“Jordan and Thiago both picked up little knocks against Leeds,” he said.

“I don’t know yet, is the honest answer, on exactly how they are. They’ve been with medics today and we’ll see how they are going into the game on Saturday.”

He added: “Our injury record, if you take the cruciate (injuries) of Antoni (Milambo) and Fabio (Carvalho) out of the equation, we’re in a really good place on that front.

“We’ve managed that side of things really well. The medical and performance teams have been outstanding.

“The way we communicate and the dynamics of how we train and how we push the players, trying to find that correct balance to find the right amount of edge. I’ve been really happy on that front.”

Josh Dasilva is also sidelined with a knee ligament injury, while Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara are unavailable as they represent Nigeria and Burkina Faso respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, former Wolves midfielder Andrews is looking forward to his Molineux return.

He said: "I was nine years there as a player. It was a really special time, moved there as a 15-year-old.

"I really like going back. It’ll be quite a full circle one for me. I like Rob (Edwards) a lot, I have a lot of admiration for his coaching journey."