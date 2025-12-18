'Area of concern': What is West Brom's number one January priority and why they need to target this position
West Brom will no doubt be looking to strengthen in the January transfer window - which opens in just over two weeks time.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Albion made a number of additions in the summer - but given the way the season has gone they will already have been identifying targets in the winter window.
Where they will target remains to be seen - but Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox have given their take on this week's Baggies Broadcast.
And Jonny has given his view on why there is one area of concern Albion have to address in January.